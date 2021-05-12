Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.91. Aegon shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 107,397 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

