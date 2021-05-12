AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

