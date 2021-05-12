AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $354.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.66 and its 200 day moving average is $344.62. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $197.13 and a one year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

