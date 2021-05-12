AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

