ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 121,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 733,208 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 56,388 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 410,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

