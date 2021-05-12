adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $174.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

