adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €280.00 ($329.41) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €302.20 ($355.53).

FRA:ADS opened at €284.25 ($334.41) on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €270.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €279.64.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

