Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 78,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 246,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

