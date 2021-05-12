Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 359,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,846. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

