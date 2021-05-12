Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. 48,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,388. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

