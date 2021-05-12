Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 59,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 11,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,770. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

