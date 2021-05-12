Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 357,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

