Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. 434,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502,738. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

