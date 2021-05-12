Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $136.42. 318,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.