Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 13,230 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 167.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,613. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.72 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

