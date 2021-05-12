AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Eight Capital

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

AT traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.41. 685,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.97 million and a PE ratio of 167.70.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total value of C$63,794.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,089,057 shares in the company, valued at C$39,782,121.36. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,032,915. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

