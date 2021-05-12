Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Sells $247,000.00 in Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.14.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

