Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $132,135.12 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $132,135.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84.

ACU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. 27,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

