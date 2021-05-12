Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.44 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,719. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

ACHL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

