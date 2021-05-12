ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CSX were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

