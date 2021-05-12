ACG Wealth Trims Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

