ACG Wealth Sells 800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.