ACG Wealth Sells 2,934 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

