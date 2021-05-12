ACG Wealth Makes New $208,000 Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,849 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $16,326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $4,871,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

TOWN stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $33.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.