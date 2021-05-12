ACG Wealth Has $278,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $159.70.

