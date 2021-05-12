ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 139,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,316 shares of company stock worth $17,698,331 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

