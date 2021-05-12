AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

