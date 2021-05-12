Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,734. The firm has a market cap of $431.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

