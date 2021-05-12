Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11.
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
