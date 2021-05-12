Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.