ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.59.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

