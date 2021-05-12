Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $40.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $36.60.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,904,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
