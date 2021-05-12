Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $40.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $36.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,904,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

