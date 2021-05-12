Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

Shares of ABST traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

