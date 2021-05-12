Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.45 million.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

