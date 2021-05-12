Aavegotchi Market Capitalization Reaches $63.13 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $63.13 million and approximately $93.24 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00085226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01083654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00072569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.03 or 0.10282016 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,400,856 coins and its circulating supply is 45,840,893 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

