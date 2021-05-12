$99.00 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post $99.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $99.70 million. Potbelly reported sales of $56.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $381.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.80 million to $382.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $2,608,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Potbelly by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,785. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

