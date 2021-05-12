8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.