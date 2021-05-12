8,579 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

