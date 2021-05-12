84,878 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSH opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,265,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

