847 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Airbnb stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

