7,917 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.