735 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.41. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.