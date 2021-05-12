$72.79 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report $72.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.17 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $318.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $323.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.92 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,095 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,290. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $780.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.