$72.35 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $72.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.77 million to $74.67 million. Wingstop reported sales of $66.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $289.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

NASDAQ WING opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,145,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

