$70.17 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post sales of $70.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.36 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $311.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $312.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $396.81 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. 23,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,264. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

