$669.61 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $669.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.20 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

