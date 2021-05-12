$64.07 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post sales of $64.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Camtek posted sales of $37.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $247.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

CAMT stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Camtek has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.