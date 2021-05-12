55I LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

55I LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 28,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

