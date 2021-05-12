55I LLC Purchases Shares of 5,657 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.