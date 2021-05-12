55I LLC Invests $401,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

55I LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 568,788 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $12,395,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $9,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 838,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 192,102 shares in the last quarter.

PSEP stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

