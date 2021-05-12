55I LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

55I LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94.

